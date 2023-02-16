Skip to Main Content
Mental Health Stigma in the Black Community
Description
Presented by: Halima Eid & Kenisha Wilson
This workshop will be an interactive discussion regarding mental health stigmas in the Black community; specifically addressing lack of mental health resources, the possibility of harmful effects of seeking Black excellence and commonly misdiagnosed mental health challenges.
Feb 16, 2023 10:30 AM in
Pacific Time (US and Canada)
