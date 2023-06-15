Skip to Main Content
The First ISO Standard on L&D Metrics Is Coming
The First ISO Standard on L&D Metrics Is Coming
ISO is set to release its first comprehensive standard on learning and development metrics. The standard includes 19 metrics for small- and medium-sized organizations and 52 metrics for large organizations, as well as definitions for all metrics and examples of their use. The recommendations are organized by five types of users and by three types of metrics.
In this webinar, Dave Vance, who led the team to create the standard, will share the two-year process behind the standard, key elements in the standard, and an overview of the 52 metrics. Join Dave to learn more about the standard and how to implement it, including:
● Reasons for the standard
● 4 broad reasons for measuring (which dictate the appropriate type of report)
● 5 types of users
● 3 types of metrics
● 4 types of reports
● Steps to get started on implementation
Jun 15, 2023 12:00 PM in
Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Dave Vance
Executive Director
Center for Talent Reporting
David Vance is the executive director of the Center for Talent Reporting, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the creation and implementation of best practices and standards for human capital measurement, reporting and management. He is the former president of Caterpillar University, which he founded in 2001.Until his retirement in January 2007, he was responsible for ensuring that the right education, training and leadership were provided to achieve corporate goals and efficiently meet the learning needs of Caterpillar and dealer employees.Prior to this position, Vance was chief economist and head of the business intelligence group at Caterpillar Inc. with responsibility for economic outlooks, sales forecasts, market research, competitive analysis and business information systems.
