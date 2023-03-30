Skip to Main Content
How the Most Successful Brands Reframe Their Enterprise Talent Blueprint
How the Most Successful Brands Reframe Their Enterprise Talent Blueprint
Join our webinar on the 2023 Talent Trends where we explore the top 10 HR trends shaping talent acquisition and retention.
Our research surveying 900 global HR leaders highlights a shift towards prioritizing value creation, business impact, and workforce agility. Career coaching and skilling are also critical, with a focus on closing skills gaps and elevating employee growth.
Hear from Zohra Yafai, Cisco's global head of Talent Acquisition, and Mike Smith, chief executive at Randstad Enterprise, on how to future-proof your workforce and stay competitive in an unpredictable market.
Discover how to put people at the center of your organization's growth and create value, even in volatile times.
Mar 30, 2023 02:00 PM in
Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Mike Smith
Chief Executive
@
Randstad Enterprise
As the chief executive Randstad Enterprise Solutions, Mike Smith brings over 18 years of experience in the talent acquisition industry. Starting as a graduate recruitment executive, he has since held various operational and leadership positions across Europe and Asia, including managing director for Southeast Asia, CEO of Randstad UK, managing director of Randstad Sourceright in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and global CEO of Randstad Sourceright. Focused on building long-term strategic client relationships with the largest corporations in the world, Mike intentionally drives a culture of innovation and collaboration across all businesses and teams he works with. He consistently brings Randstad's unique “tech and touch” thinking to client conversations to help them solve complex talent challenges and create sustainable business value and agility.
Louisa Wilson
Chief Growth Officer
@
Randstad Enterprise
With more than 20 years in the HR and professional services marketing field, Louisa has a passion for helping organizations to achieve measurable and quantifiable business impact through talent. Having lived in Sydney, Singapore and now Amsterdam, Louisa enjoys working with great teams across multiple countries and cultures to accelerate customer engagement with innovative sales and marketing approaches.
Zohra Yafai
Global Head of Talent Acquisition
@
Cisco
