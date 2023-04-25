Description

In today's ever-evolving business landscape, it's crucial to stay up to date with the latest technology trends, particularly those that could have a significant impact on your organization's bottom line. Two such trends that have been taking the tech world by storm are Virtual Reality (VR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Understanding these technologies and their potential applications is essential for all organizations, including L&D.



Today, we will delve deeper into the world of VR:

● Starting with what it is

● How it fits into the growing immersive technology tech space

● Explore successful types of training that can be conducted in a VR environment

● Discuss different VR development paths

● Skill considerations needed as you build your dream team



By the end of this session, you will have a comprehensive understanding of VR technology and its potential applications, as well as the knowledge to start exploring your own VR development journey. Whether you're looking to improve employee training, product development, or customer experience, VR could be the technology that drives your business success. Join us as we explore the possibilities VR can bring.