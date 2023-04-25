webinar register page

The Virtual Frontier: An Introduction to VR Technology for Learning
In today's ever-evolving business landscape, it's crucial to stay up to date with the latest technology trends, particularly those that could have a significant impact on your organization's bottom line. Two such trends that have been taking the tech world by storm are Virtual Reality (VR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Understanding these technologies and their potential applications is essential for all organizations, including L&D.

Today, we will delve deeper into the world of VR:
● Starting with what it is
● How it fits into the growing immersive technology tech space
● Explore successful types of training that can be conducted in a VR environment
● Discuss different VR development paths
● Skill considerations needed as you build your dream team

By the end of this session, you will have a comprehensive understanding of VR technology and its potential applications, as well as the knowledge to start exploring your own VR development journey. Whether you're looking to improve employee training, product development, or customer experience, VR could be the technology that drives your business success. Join us as we explore the possibilities VR can bring.

Apr 25, 2023 02:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Speakers

Destery Hildenbrand
XR Solution Architect @Intellezy
Destery Hildenbrand is an XR Solution Architect with Intellezy. Destery has over 17 years of experience in training and development and seven years focusing on immersive technologies. Destery has spent time in corporate environments and higher education, working on integrating augmented and virtual reality for everyday use. Destery's primary focus is helping organizations plan, design, and develop engaging learning experiences through Immersive technology.

