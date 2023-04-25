Skip to Main Content
Accessibility Overview
webinar register page
The Virtual Frontier: An Introduction to VR Technology for Learning
Topic
The Virtual Frontier: An Introduction to VR Technology for Learning
Description
In today's ever-evolving business landscape, it's crucial to stay up to date with the latest technology trends, particularly those that could have a significant impact on your organization's bottom line. Two such trends that have been taking the tech world by storm are Virtual Reality (VR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). Understanding these technologies and their potential applications is essential for all organizations, including L&D.
Today, we will delve deeper into the world of VR:
● Starting with what it is
● How it fits into the growing immersive technology tech space
● Explore successful types of training that can be conducted in a VR environment
● Discuss different VR development paths
● Skill considerations needed as you build your dream team
By the end of this session, you will have a comprehensive understanding of VR technology and its potential applications, as well as the knowledge to start exploring your own VR development journey. Whether you're looking to improve employee training, product development, or customer experience, VR could be the technology that drives your business success. Join us as we explore the possibilities VR can bring.
Time
Apr 25, 2023 02:00 PM in
Eastern Time (US and Canada)
*
Required information
Loading
Register
Speakers
Destery Hildenbrand
XR Solution Architect
@
Intellezy
Destery Hildenbrand is an XR Solution Architect with Intellezy. Destery has over 17 years of experience in training and development and seven years focusing on immersive technologies. Destery has spent time in corporate environments and higher education, working on integrating augmented and virtual reality for everyday use. Destery's primary focus is helping organizations plan, design, and develop engaging learning experiences through Immersive technology.
×
Share via Email
All fields are required
Your Information
Send to
Message preview
Hi there, You are invited to a Zoom webinar. When: Apr 25, 2023 02:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Topic: The Virtual Frontier: An Introduction to VR Technology for Learning Register in advance for this webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GQg6GC_HSYCbPEiGyxNl-A After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. ---------- Webinar Speakers Destery Hildenbrand (XR Solution Architect @Intellezy) Destery Hildenbrand is an XR Solution Architect with Intellezy. Destery has over 17 years of experience in training and development and seven years focusing on immersive technologies. Destery has spent time in corporate environments and higher education, working on integrating augmented and virtual reality for everyday use. Destery's primary focus is helping organizations plan, design, and develop engaging learning experiences through Immersive technology.
Send
Cancel
×
Switch Time Zone
Time Zone:
(GMT-11:00) Midway Island, Samoa
(GMT-11:00) Pago Pago
(GMT-10:00) Hawaii
(GMT-8:00) Alaska
(GMT-8:00) Juneau
(GMT-7:00) Vancouver
(GMT-7:00) Pacific Time (US and Canada)
(GMT-7:00) Tijuana
(GMT-7:00) Arizona
(GMT-7:00) Mazatlan
(GMT-7:00) Yukon
(GMT-6:00) Edmonton
(GMT-6:00) Mountain Time (US and Canada)
(GMT-6:00) Saskatchewan
(GMT-6:00) Mexico City
(GMT-6:00) Guatemala
(GMT-6:00) El Salvador
(GMT-6:00) Managua
(GMT-6:00) Costa Rica
(GMT-6:00) Tegucigalpa
(GMT-6:00) Chihuahua
(GMT-6:00) Monterrey
(GMT-5:00) Winnipeg
(GMT-5:00) Central Time (US and Canada)
(GMT-5:00) Panama
(GMT-5:00) Bogota
(GMT-5:00) Lima
(GMT-5:00) Acre
(GMT-4:00) Montreal
(GMT-4:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada)
(GMT-4:00) Indiana (East)
(GMT-4:00) Puerto Rico
(GMT-4:00) Caracas
(GMT-4:00) La Paz
(GMT-4:00) Guyana
(GMT-3:00) Halifax
(GMT-3:00) Santiago
(GMT-3:00) Montevideo
(GMT-3:00) Recife
(GMT-3:00) Buenos Aires, Georgetown
(GMT-3:00) Greenland
(GMT-3:00) Sao Paulo
(GMT-3:00) Atlantic Time (Canada)
(GMT-2:30) Newfoundland and Labrador
(GMT-2:00) Fernando de Noronha
(GMT-1:00) Azores
(GMT-1:00) Cape Verde Islands
(GMT+0:00) Universal Time UTC
(GMT+0:00) Greenwich Mean Time
(GMT+0:00) Reykjavik
(GMT+0:00) Dublin
(GMT+0:00) London
(GMT+0:00) Lisbon
(GMT+0:00) Casablanca
(GMT+0:00) Nouakchott
(GMT+1:00) Belgrade, Bratislava, Ljubljana
(GMT+1:00) Sarajevo, Skopje, Zagreb
(GMT+1:00) Oslo
(GMT+1:00) Copenhagen
(GMT+1:00) Brussels
(GMT+1:00) Amsterdam, Berlin, Rome, Stockholm, Vienna
(GMT+1:00) Amsterdam
(GMT+1:00) Rome
(GMT+1:00) Stockholm
(GMT+1:00) Vienna
(GMT+1:00) Luxembourg
(GMT+1:00) Paris
(GMT+1:00) Zurich
(GMT+1:00) Madrid
(GMT+1:00) West Central Africa
(GMT+1:00) Algiers
(GMT+1:00) Tunis
(GMT+1:00) Warsaw
(GMT+1:00) Prague Bratislava
(GMT+1:00) Budapest
(GMT+2:00) Helsinki
(GMT+2:00) Harare, Pretoria
(GMT+2:00) Sofia
(GMT+2:00) Athens
(GMT+2:00) Bucharest
(GMT+2:00) Nicosia
(GMT+2:00) Beirut
(GMT+2:00) Jerusalem
(GMT+2:00) Tripoli
(GMT+2:00) Cairo
(GMT+2:00) Johannesburg
(GMT+2:00) Khartoum
(GMT+2:00) Kyiv
(GMT+2:00) Chisinau
(GMT+3:00) Nairobi
(GMT+3:00) Istanbul
(GMT+3:00) Damascus
(GMT+3:00) Amman
(GMT+3:00) Moscow
(GMT+3:00) Baghdad
(GMT+3:00) Kuwait
(GMT+3:00) Riyadh
(GMT+3:00) Bahrain
(GMT+3:00) Qatar
(GMT+3:00) Aden
(GMT+3:00) Djibouti
(GMT+3:00) Mogadishu
(GMT+3:00) Minsk
(GMT+3:30) Tehran
(GMT+4:00) Dubai
(GMT+4:00) Muscat
(GMT+4:00) Baku, Tbilisi, Yerevan
(GMT+4:30) Kabul
(GMT+5:00) Yekaterinburg
(GMT+5:00) Islamabad, Karachi, Tashkent
(GMT+5:30) India
(GMT+5:30) Mumbai, Kolkata, New Delhi
(GMT+5:30) Colombo
(GMT+5:45) Kathmandu
(GMT+6:00) Almaty
(GMT+6:00) Dacca
(GMT+6:00) Astana, Dhaka
(GMT+6:30) Rangoon
(GMT+7:00) Novosibirsk
(GMT+7:00) Krasnoyarsk
(GMT+7:00) Bangkok
(GMT+7:00) Vietnam
(GMT+7:00) Jakarta
(GMT+8:00) Irkutsk, Ulaanbaatar
(GMT+8:00) Beijing, Shanghai
(GMT+8:00) Hong Kong SAR
(GMT+8:00) Taipei
(GMT+8:00) Kuala Lumpur
(GMT+8:00) Singapore
(GMT+8:00) Perth
(GMT+9:00) Yakutsk
(GMT+9:00) Seoul
(GMT+9:00) Osaka, Sapporo, Tokyo
(GMT+9:30) Darwin
(GMT+10:00) Vladivostok
(GMT+10:00) Guam, Port Moresby
(GMT+10:00) Brisbane
(GMT+10:30) Adelaide
(GMT+11:00) Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney
(GMT+11:00) Hobart
(GMT+11:00) Magadan
(GMT+11:00) Solomon Islands
(GMT+11:00) New Caledonia
(GMT+11:00) Lord Howe IsIand
(GMT+12:00) Kamchatka
(GMT+12:00) Fiji Islands, Marshall Islands
(GMT+13:00) Auckland, Wellington
(GMT+13:00) Independent State of Samoa
OK
Cancel
×
Continue to PayPal
Click to Continue
×
About
Zoom Blog
Customers
Our Team
Careers
Integrations
Partners
Investors
Press
ESG Responsibillity
Media Kit
How to Videos
Developer Platform
Zoom Ventures
Download
Meetings Client
Zoom Rooms Client
Browser Extension
Outlook Plug-in
Lync Plug-in
Android App
Zoom Virtual Backgrounds
Sales
1.888.799.9666
Contact Sales
Plans & Pricing
Request a Demo
Webinars and Events
Support
Test Zoom
Account
Support Center
Learning Center
Feedback
Contact Us
Accessibility
Developer Support
Privacy, Security, Legal Policies, and Modern Slavery Act Transparency Statement
Language
English
English
Español
Deutsch
简体中文
繁體中文
Français
Português
日本語
Русский
한국어
Italiano
Tiếng Việt
Polski
Türkçe
Bahasa Indonesia
Nederlands
Currency
US Dollars $
US Dollars $
Zoom on Blog
Zoom on LinkedIn
Zoom on Twitter
Zoom on Youtube
Zoom on Facebook
Zoom on Instagram
Copyright ©2023 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms
Privacy
Trust Center
Acceptable Use Guidelines
Legal & Compliance
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cookie Preferences
×
Upcoming Meetings
Would you like to start this meeting?
Would you like to start one of these meetings?
View more...
Start a New Meeting