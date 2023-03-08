webinar register page

Building a Coachability Culture: A New Catalyst for Impact
In recent years, organizations have invested heavily in building coaching cultures. One of the most robust recent global studies cites nearly $3 billion dollars spent annually for organizational coaching initiatives, such as coach-skills training for managers. To maximize the impact of coaching practices and cultures, some innovative and dynamic organizations are starting to add a new catalyst for improvement by investing in the coachability of leaders and the workforce.

Prompting these increased investments is a rapidly growing body of research highlighting the great value of coachability for organizational effectiveness. For example, highly coachable leaders have been found to foster greater levels of employee engagement and retention. Across employees (i.e., leaders and individual contributors), research shows highly coachable individuals achieve significantly higher levels of performance, agility, and promotability. In fact, one study indicated coachability matters more than the coaching skills of the manager for learning, performance, and agility. As such, the impact of focusing on coaching without coachability may prove costly. Investing in workforce coachability can be a catalyst to complement organizational improvement initiatives, such as coaching practices, leadership bench-building, DEI training, and workforce upskilling.

This session will provide insights and applicable ideas centered around coachability so participants:

• Understand the compelling case for coachability for individuals and cultures to accelerate learning and performance initiatives.

• Gain well-researched and practical models of coachability at the individual, team, and organization levels.

• Capture insight into features, tools, and initiatives critical for building a strong coachability culture.

• Hear the tangible value of implementing coachability initiatives through case studies and stories of organizations utilizing a coachability approach.

Mar 8, 2023 12:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Tamar Elkeles, Phd.
Chief Human Resources Officer @XCOM
Tamar Elkeles, Ph.D., is an experienced chief learning officer, chief human resources officer and thought leader in the talent, learning, organization development and human capital field. She is a seasoned wireless technology executive with extensive experience in the high-tech industry. Tamar has had unique experiences with entrepreneurs and high-tech executives in both startups and large enterprises. She has expertise managing global growth and leading international teams, as well as an extensive background implementing best-in-class practices in technology companies. Tamar is currently chief human resources officer at XCOM, a wireless technology company propelling the next mobile revolution.
Jake Weiss, Ph.D.
President & CEO @Coachabilty Consultants, Inc.
Jake is an Industrial-Organizational Psychologist and President & CEO of Coachability Consultants, Inc. Prior to his current role, he served as a Senior Consultant and the Research Lead at Inteflex, Inc., where he conducted innovative research to inform the development of its advanced managerial coaching development and sales force effectiveness workshops for Fortune 100 and 500 companies across the Health Sciences, BioPharma, and Biotech industries. Before – and during – his tenure at Inteflex, Jake worked on multiple NASA-funded initiatives to uncover optimal crew composition and team processes and dynamics necessary for success in long-duration space exploration (LDSE), in effort to inform and maximize the Mission to Mars. Passionate about bridging the scientist-practitioner gap and bringing best-in-class, evidence-based engagements to clients, his research focuses on coaching, employee coachability, and organizational cultures.
Kevin Wilde
Executive Leadership Fellow & Former CLO @Univ. of Minnesota & General Mills
Kevin D. Wilde currently serves as an Executive Leadership Fellow at the Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota. He teaches applied leadership in several graduate courses. In 2015, he concluded a thirty-four-year corporate career in leadership and talent development at General Electric and General Mills. During his time at General Mills, the organization was consistently recognized for its innovative development work, highlighted by Fortune’s #2 ranking as one of the best companies in the world at leadership development, #1 listing by Leadership Excellence magazine, #1 Global Learning Elite ranking, and Training magazine’s “Hall of Fame” designation as a top company for employee development. In 2007, Chief Learning Officer magazine selected Kevin as CLO of the year.
Mara Lawler
Change and Learning Leader @Red Wing Shoe Co
Mara Lawler is an experienced organizational effectiveness leader with a demonstrated history of working in various industries that include chemical, financial, retail, medical device and manufacturing. She is currently in the human resources department at Red Wing Shoe Co., where she met Kevin Wilde. She has passion for human performance technology, human-centered design and travel. Her education is a Bachelor of Arts in German and Spanish from University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire and a Master of Science Education focused in Human Performance Improvement and Training from Capella University.

