Hi there, You are invited to a Zoom webinar. When: Mar 8, 2023 12:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Topic: Building a Coachability Culture: A New Catalyst for Impact Register in advance for this webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_IwesZnOFSDyJ82QXegmZZA After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. ---------- Webinar Speakers Tamar Elkeles, Phd. (Chief Human Resources Officer @XCOM) Tamar Elkeles, Ph.D., is an experienced chief learning officer, chief human resources officer and thought leader in the talent, learning, organization development and human capital field. She is a seasoned wireless technology executive with extensive experience in the high-tech industry. Tamar has had unique experiences with entrepreneurs and high-tech executives in both startups and large enterprises. She has expertise managing global growth and leading international teams, as well as an extensive background implementing best-in-class practices in technology companies. Tamar is currently chief human resources officer at XCOM, a wireless technology company propelling the next mobile revolution. Jake Weiss, Ph.D. (President & CEO @Coachabilty Consultants, Inc.) Jake is an Industrial-Organizational Psychologist and President & CEO of Coachability Consultants, Inc. Prior to his current role, he served as a Senior Consultant and the Research Lead at Inteflex, Inc., where he conducted innovative research to inform the development of its advanced managerial coaching development and sales force effectiveness workshops for Fortune 100 and 500 companies across the Health Sciences, BioPharma, and Biotech industries. Before – and during – his tenure at Inteflex, Jake worked on multiple NASA-funded initiatives to uncover optimal crew composition and team processes and dynamics necessary for success in long-duration space exploration (LDSE), in effort to inform and maximize the Mission to Mars. Passionate about bridging the scientist-practitioner gap and bringing best-in-class, evidence-based engagements to clients, his research focuses on coaching, employee coachability, and organizational cultures. Kevin Wilde (Executive Leadership Fellow & Former CLO @Univ. of Minnesota & General Mills) Kevin D. Wilde currently serves as an Executive Leadership Fellow at the Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota. He teaches applied leadership in several graduate courses. In 2015, he concluded a thirty-four-year corporate career in leadership and talent development at General Electric and General Mills. During his time at General Mills, the organization was consistently recognized for its innovative development work, highlighted by Fortune’s #2 ranking as one of the best companies in the world at leadership development, #1 listing by Leadership Excellence magazine, #1 Global Learning Elite ranking, and Training magazine’s “Hall of Fame” designation as a top company for employee development. In 2007, Chief Learning Officer magazine selected Kevin as CLO of the year. Mara Lawler (Change and Learning Leader @Red Wing Shoe Co) Mara Lawler is an experienced organizational effectiveness leader with a demonstrated history of working in various industries that include chemical, financial, retail, medical device and manufacturing. She is currently in the human resources department at Red Wing Shoe Co., where she met Kevin Wilde. She has passion for human performance technology, human-centered design and travel. Her education is a Bachelor of Arts in German and Spanish from University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire and a Master of Science Education focused in Human Performance Improvement and Training from Capella University.