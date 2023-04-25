Skip to Main Content
Accessibility Overview
webinar register page
Making the Business Case for VR
Topic
Making the Business Case for VR
Description
You might have a clear vision of how and where to implement VR training in your organization, but there’s still a road block: making the business case. The decision to implement VR company-wide requires buy-in and budget.
In this webinar, John Merrifield, Strivr’s Head of Brand & Business Development, breaks down how to get stakeholders bought into VR. Joining him is Laura Lee, a Strivr advisor, explaining what she did to bring Immersive Learning to MGM in her previous role as CHRO, and how the company trained thousands of employees in a matter of months.
You’ll learn how to:
- Champion the right use case
- Get stakeholders invested and involved
- Tie your efforts to success metrics and business outcomes
Register now to make real progress on your enterprise VR efforts this quarter.
Time
Apr 25, 2023 12:00 PM in
Eastern Time (US and Canada)
*
Required information
Loading
Register
Speakers
John Merrifield
Head of Brand & Business Development
@
Strivr
John leads Brand & Business Development for Strivr, exploring customer needs, challenges, and priorities and crafting stories that showcase the power of Strivr’s Virtual Reality training platform. His career has spanned a variety of industries, including leading sales and product marketing for Google Cloud, leading product marketing and European expansion for Youtube-focused startup Zefr, and building brands and stories for professional athletes. Fun fact: John was a broadcast reporter for an NBC affiliate in Idaho to start his career.
Laura Lee
HR Thought Leader and Executive Coach | Former CHRO
@
MGM Resorts International
For over three decades, Laura has worked with leaders helping them develop courage, drive change, and build culture. As a former Fortune 500 CHRO, Laura is a visionary executive with extensive senior leadership experience leading business transformation and change management at enterprise levels to increase shareholder value. Her career has spanned the healthcare, executive recruitment, gaming, entertainment, and hospitality industries.
×
Share via Email
All fields are required
Your Information
Send to
Message preview
Hi there, You are invited to a Zoom webinar. When: Apr 25, 2023 12:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Topic: Making the Business Case for VR Register in advance for this webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_V_uXuJeTQyKDw7JDvTrrXg After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. ---------- Webinar Speakers John Merrifield (Head of Brand & Business Development @Strivr) John leads Brand & Business Development for Strivr, exploring customer needs, challenges, and priorities and crafting stories that showcase the power of Strivr’s Virtual Reality training platform. His career has spanned a variety of industries, including leading sales and product marketing for Google Cloud, leading product marketing and European expansion for Youtube-focused startup Zefr, and building brands and stories for professional athletes. Fun fact: John was a broadcast reporter for an NBC affiliate in Idaho to start his career. Laura Lee (HR Thought Leader and Executive Coach | Former CHRO @MGM Resorts International) For over three decades, Laura has worked with leaders helping them develop courage, drive change, and build culture. As a former Fortune 500 CHRO, Laura is a visionary executive with extensive senior leadership experience leading business transformation and change management at enterprise levels to increase shareholder value. Her career has spanned the healthcare, executive recruitment, gaming, entertainment, and hospitality industries.
Send
Cancel
×
Switch Time Zone
Time Zone:
(GMT-11:00) Midway Island, Samoa
(GMT-11:00) Pago Pago
(GMT-10:00) Hawaii
(GMT-8:00) Alaska
(GMT-8:00) Juneau
(GMT-7:00) Vancouver
(GMT-7:00) Pacific Time (US and Canada)
(GMT-7:00) Tijuana
(GMT-7:00) Arizona
(GMT-7:00) Mazatlan
(GMT-7:00) Yukon
(GMT-6:00) Edmonton
(GMT-6:00) Mountain Time (US and Canada)
(GMT-6:00) Saskatchewan
(GMT-6:00) Mexico City
(GMT-6:00) Guatemala
(GMT-6:00) El Salvador
(GMT-6:00) Managua
(GMT-6:00) Costa Rica
(GMT-6:00) Tegucigalpa
(GMT-6:00) Chihuahua
(GMT-6:00) Monterrey
(GMT-5:00) Winnipeg
(GMT-5:00) Central Time (US and Canada)
(GMT-5:00) Panama
(GMT-5:00) Bogota
(GMT-5:00) Lima
(GMT-5:00) Acre
(GMT-4:00) Montreal
(GMT-4:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada)
(GMT-4:00) Indiana (East)
(GMT-4:00) Puerto Rico
(GMT-4:00) Caracas
(GMT-4:00) La Paz
(GMT-4:00) Guyana
(GMT-3:00) Halifax
(GMT-3:00) Santiago
(GMT-3:00) Montevideo
(GMT-3:00) Recife
(GMT-3:00) Buenos Aires, Georgetown
(GMT-3:00) Greenland
(GMT-3:00) Sao Paulo
(GMT-3:00) Atlantic Time (Canada)
(GMT-2:30) Newfoundland and Labrador
(GMT-2:00) Fernando de Noronha
(GMT-1:00) Azores
(GMT-1:00) Cape Verde Islands
(GMT+0:00) Universal Time UTC
(GMT+0:00) Greenwich Mean Time
(GMT+0:00) Reykjavik
(GMT+0:00) Dublin
(GMT+0:00) London
(GMT+0:00) Lisbon
(GMT+0:00) Casablanca
(GMT+0:00) Nouakchott
(GMT+1:00) Belgrade, Bratislava, Ljubljana
(GMT+1:00) Sarajevo, Skopje, Zagreb
(GMT+1:00) Oslo
(GMT+1:00) Copenhagen
(GMT+1:00) Brussels
(GMT+1:00) Amsterdam, Berlin, Rome, Stockholm, Vienna
(GMT+1:00) Amsterdam
(GMT+1:00) Rome
(GMT+1:00) Stockholm
(GMT+1:00) Vienna
(GMT+1:00) Luxembourg
(GMT+1:00) Paris
(GMT+1:00) Zurich
(GMT+1:00) Madrid
(GMT+1:00) West Central Africa
(GMT+1:00) Algiers
(GMT+1:00) Tunis
(GMT+1:00) Warsaw
(GMT+1:00) Prague Bratislava
(GMT+1:00) Budapest
(GMT+2:00) Helsinki
(GMT+2:00) Harare, Pretoria
(GMT+2:00) Sofia
(GMT+2:00) Athens
(GMT+2:00) Bucharest
(GMT+2:00) Nicosia
(GMT+2:00) Beirut
(GMT+2:00) Tripoli
(GMT+2:00) Cairo
(GMT+2:00) Johannesburg
(GMT+2:00) Khartoum
(GMT+2:00) Kyiv
(GMT+2:00) Chisinau
(GMT+3:00) Jerusalem
(GMT+3:00) Nairobi
(GMT+3:00) Istanbul
(GMT+3:00) Damascus
(GMT+3:00) Amman
(GMT+3:00) Moscow
(GMT+3:00) Baghdad
(GMT+3:00) Kuwait
(GMT+3:00) Riyadh
(GMT+3:00) Bahrain
(GMT+3:00) Qatar
(GMT+3:00) Aden
(GMT+3:00) Djibouti
(GMT+3:00) Mogadishu
(GMT+3:00) Minsk
(GMT+3:30) Tehran
(GMT+4:00) Dubai
(GMT+4:00) Muscat
(GMT+4:00) Baku, Tbilisi, Yerevan
(GMT+4:30) Kabul
(GMT+5:00) Yekaterinburg
(GMT+5:00) Islamabad, Karachi, Tashkent
(GMT+5:30) India
(GMT+5:30) Mumbai, Kolkata, New Delhi
(GMT+5:30) Colombo
(GMT+5:45) Kathmandu
(GMT+6:00) Almaty
(GMT+6:00) Dacca
(GMT+6:00) Astana, Dhaka
(GMT+6:30) Rangoon
(GMT+7:00) Novosibirsk
(GMT+7:00) Krasnoyarsk
(GMT+7:00) Bangkok
(GMT+7:00) Vietnam
(GMT+7:00) Jakarta
(GMT+8:00) Irkutsk, Ulaanbaatar
(GMT+8:00) Beijing, Shanghai
(GMT+8:00) Hong Kong SAR
(GMT+8:00) Taipei
(GMT+8:00) Kuala Lumpur
(GMT+8:00) Singapore
(GMT+8:00) Perth
(GMT+9:00) Yakutsk
(GMT+9:00) Seoul
(GMT+9:00) Osaka, Sapporo, Tokyo
(GMT+9:30) Darwin
(GMT+10:00) Vladivostok
(GMT+10:00) Guam, Port Moresby
(GMT+10:00) Brisbane
(GMT+10:30) Adelaide
(GMT+11:00) Canberra, Melbourne, Sydney
(GMT+11:00) Hobart
(GMT+11:00) Magadan
(GMT+11:00) Solomon Islands
(GMT+11:00) New Caledonia
(GMT+11:00) Lord Howe IsIand
(GMT+12:00) Kamchatka
(GMT+12:00) Fiji Islands, Marshall Islands
(GMT+13:00) Auckland, Wellington
(GMT+13:00) Independent State of Samoa
OK
Cancel
×
Continue to PayPal
Click to Continue
×
About
Zoom Blog
Customers
Our Team
Careers
Integrations
Partners
Investors
Press
ESG Responsibillity
Media Kit
How to Videos
Developer Platform
Zoom Ventures
Download
Meetings Client
Zoom Rooms Client
Browser Extension
Outlook Plug-in
Lync Plug-in
Android App
Zoom Virtual Backgrounds
Sales
1.888.799.9666
Contact Sales
Plans & Pricing
Request a Demo
Webinars and Events
Support
Test Zoom
Account
Support Center
Learning Center
Feedback
Contact Us
Accessibility
Developer Support
Privacy, Security, Legal Policies, and Modern Slavery Act Transparency Statement
Language
English
English
Español
Deutsch
简体中文
繁體中文
Français
Português
日本語
Русский
한국어
Italiano
Tiếng Việt
Polski
Türkçe
Bahasa Indonesia
Nederlands
Currency
US Dollars $
US Dollars $
Zoom on Blog
Zoom on LinkedIn
Zoom on Twitter
Zoom on Youtube
Zoom on Facebook
Zoom on Instagram
Copyright ©2023 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. All rights reserved.
Terms
Privacy
Trust Center
Acceptable Use Guidelines
Legal & Compliance
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cookie Preferences
×
Upcoming Meetings
Would you like to start this meeting?
Would you like to start one of these meetings?
View more...
Start a New Meeting