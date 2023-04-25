webinar register page

Making the Business Case for VR
You might have a clear vision of how and where to implement VR training in your organization, but there’s still a road block: making the business case. The decision to implement VR company-wide requires buy-in and budget.

In this webinar, John Merrifield, Strivr’s Head of Brand & Business Development, breaks down how to get stakeholders bought into VR. Joining him is Laura Lee, a Strivr advisor, explaining what she did to bring Immersive Learning to MGM in her previous role as CHRO, and how the company trained thousands of employees in a matter of months.

You’ll learn how to:
- Champion the right use case
- Get stakeholders invested and involved
- Tie your efforts to success metrics and business outcomes

Apr 25, 2023 12:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Speakers

John Merrifield
Head of Brand & Business Development @Strivr
John leads Brand & Business Development for Strivr, exploring customer needs, challenges, and priorities and crafting stories that showcase the power of Strivr’s Virtual Reality training platform. His career has spanned a variety of industries, including leading sales and product marketing for Google Cloud, leading product marketing and European expansion for Youtube-focused startup Zefr, and building brands and stories for professional athletes. Fun fact: John was a broadcast reporter for an NBC affiliate in Idaho to start his career.
Laura Lee
HR Thought Leader and Executive Coach | Former CHRO @MGM Resorts International
For over three decades, Laura has worked with leaders helping them develop courage, drive change, and build culture. As a former Fortune 500 CHRO, Laura is a visionary executive with extensive senior leadership experience leading business transformation and change management at enterprise levels to increase shareholder value. Her career has spanned the healthcare, executive recruitment, gaming, entertainment, and hospitality industries.

