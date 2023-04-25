Message preview

Hi there, You are invited to a Zoom webinar. When: Apr 25, 2023 12:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Topic: Making the Business Case for VR Register in advance for this webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_V_uXuJeTQyKDw7JDvTrrXg After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. ---------- Webinar Speakers John Merrifield (Head of Brand & Business Development @Strivr) John leads Brand & Business Development for Strivr, exploring customer needs, challenges, and priorities and crafting stories that showcase the power of Strivr’s Virtual Reality training platform. His career has spanned a variety of industries, including leading sales and product marketing for Google Cloud, leading product marketing and European expansion for Youtube-focused startup Zefr, and building brands and stories for professional athletes. Fun fact: John was a broadcast reporter for an NBC affiliate in Idaho to start his career. Laura Lee (HR Thought Leader and Executive Coach | Former CHRO @MGM Resorts International) For over three decades, Laura has worked with leaders helping them develop courage, drive change, and build culture. As a former Fortune 500 CHRO, Laura is a visionary executive with extensive senior leadership experience leading business transformation and change management at enterprise levels to increase shareholder value. Her career has spanned the healthcare, executive recruitment, gaming, entertainment, and hospitality industries.