webinar register page

Webinar banner
Developing an Impactful Women’s Leadership Program
Inclusive organizations outperform those that are not. One of the largest groups of underrepresented leaders is women. Building a program that develops leadership acumen, empowers women leaders to exert greater influence, advocates for development of the teams they lead and promotes a culture of learning and development should be the framework for developing a women’s leadership program.

This program should help all women leaders navigate the business landscape and provide roles of greater influence and contribution. An additional outcome is an expanding network of connections, coaches and mentors. Leaders completing the program should gain a greater appreciation of behaviors and strategies that enhance leadership in the workplace and positively impact success for women.

This webinar will provide an overview of a successful women’s leadership program: How it was designed, how it was leveraged and the impact to the women leaders who completed the program.

Learning objectives:
● Assess the current climate of female diversity in your organization — it’s not just about the numbers.

● Determine where you will start. Effectively assess budget, scope and engagement constraints.

● Determine the critical foundations for your organization’s program.

● Evaluate your program’s impact.

Jun 1, 2023 12:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

* Required information
Loading
Register

Speakers

Deborah Genet
Director Global Talent Management @Woodward
As a senior leader for talent management at Woodward, Deb leads the learning and performance efforts dedicated to driving a learning culture that enables the global organization to be a powerhouse of talent. She leads a team of talent professionals who are responsible for performance management, succession planning and learning and development strategies. Deb has over 20 years’ experience leading teams in the health care, manufacturing and high-tech industries, as well as roles teaching in academia. She is a strong supporter of servant leadership and the enablement and empowerment of the teams she leads, including a strong penchant for advancing women in leadership. Deb holds a Ph.D. and an MA focused in educational/instructional technology, along with a BS in computer science.

Share via Email

All fields are required
 

Switch Time Zone

  