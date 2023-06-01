Description

Inclusive organizations outperform those that are not. One of the largest groups of underrepresented leaders is women. Building a program that develops leadership acumen, empowers women leaders to exert greater influence, advocates for development of the teams they lead and promotes a culture of learning and development should be the framework for developing a women’s leadership program.



This program should help all women leaders navigate the business landscape and provide roles of greater influence and contribution. An additional outcome is an expanding network of connections, coaches and mentors. Leaders completing the program should gain a greater appreciation of behaviors and strategies that enhance leadership in the workplace and positively impact success for women.



This webinar will provide an overview of a successful women’s leadership program: How it was designed, how it was leveraged and the impact to the women leaders who completed the program.



Learning objectives:

● Assess the current climate of female diversity in your organization — it’s not just about the numbers.



● Determine where you will start. Effectively assess budget, scope and engagement constraints.



● Determine the critical foundations for your organization’s program.



● Evaluate your program’s impact.