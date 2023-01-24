Skip to Main Content
Transformative Conversations: Steps to Organizational Change
Transformative Conversations: Steps to Organizational Change
As a result of volatile economic conditions, business leaders are forced to implement organizational transformations to remain competitive. When leaders drive these complex transformations from the top down without asking their employees for critical feedback, they are often unsuccessful. To move forward and lead change, senior leadership must engage their workforce in conversation and discuss the silent barriers to effectiveness and a healthy culture.
This webinar features Alan Todd, General Manager of cohort learning at Udemy Business, and Mike Beer, Ph.D., Harvard Professor Emeritus and the Strategic Fitness Process inventor. As part of the webinar, Beer will demonstrate how managers in hundreds of organizations have led organizational-wide honest conversations that have led to dramatic improvements in trust, commitment, and performance.
Those who attend this webinar will:
• Understand why it’s vital for leaders to seek out the unvarnished truth about their business plans.
• Learn how Professor Beer and his team’s Strategic Fitness Process (SFP) encourage trust and commitment to help leaders become more effective and high-performing.
• Find out how honest conversations lead to competitive advantage by enabling organizations to learn and adapt quickly to changing circumstances.
• Discover how Udemy’s cohort learning solution for leaders can impact cultural change and drive business results.
Jan 24, 2023 02:00 PM
Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Micheal Beer
Cohort Instructor & Cahners-Rabb Professor Business Administration
@
Udemy Business, Emeritus, Harvard Business
Mike Beer is a Cahners-Rabb Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School and the author of Fit to Compete: Why Honest Conversations About Your Company's Capabilities are the Key to Winning Strategies (2020). Mike is an internationally recognized expert on strategic change and co-founded TruePoint Partners, a management consultancy, and Higher Ambition Leadership Alliance, a not-for-profit CEO membership organization. He has written extensively on organizational effectiveness, change, and human resource management. These areas are also his areas of expertise. At Harvard Business School, where he taught for thirty years, he was involved in the Advanced Management Program. Additionally, the professor teaches cohort learning courses on Udemy Business to more than 100 students.
Alan Todd
General Manager of Cohort Learning
@
Udemy Business
Alan Todd is Udemy’s Vice President for the Leadership Development business. Formerly, Alan was the founder and CEO of CorpU, an online leadership development platform acquired by Udemy in 2021. Before that, he was the founder and CEO of KnowledgePlanet, a company that helped launch the Online Learning revolution and grew to reach millions of people in over 150 countries. As a champion for learning transformation for over 3three decades, Alan served Pennsylvania’s Governor on the Higher Education Commission, was a Board of Trustees member at Dickinson College and Harrisburg University, and served as Wharton’s Entrepreneur-In-Residence to help nurture new startups to improve education outcomes.
