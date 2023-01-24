Message preview

Hi there, You are invited to a Zoom webinar. When: Jan 24, 2023 02:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Topic: Transformative Conversations: Steps to Organizational Change Register in advance for this webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Vtdln_XnTVa3KPq-SACNkg After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. ---------- Webinar Speakers Micheal Beer (Cohort Instructor & Cahners-Rabb Professor Business Administration @Udemy Business, Emeritus, Harvard Business) Mike Beer is a Cahners-Rabb Professor of Business Administration at Harvard Business School and the author of Fit to Compete: Why Honest Conversations About Your Company's Capabilities are the Key to Winning Strategies (2020). Mike is an internationally recognized expert on strategic change and co-founded TruePoint Partners, a management consultancy, and Higher Ambition Leadership Alliance, a not-for-profit CEO membership organization. He has written extensively on organizational effectiveness, change, and human resource management. These areas are also his areas of expertise. At Harvard Business School, where he taught for thirty years, he was involved in the Advanced Management Program. Additionally, the professor teaches cohort learning courses on Udemy Business to more than 100 students. Alan Todd (General Manager of Cohort Learning @Udemy Business) Alan Todd is Udemy’s Vice President for the Leadership Development business. Formerly, Alan was the founder and CEO of CorpU, an online leadership development platform acquired by Udemy in 2021. Before that, he was the founder and CEO of KnowledgePlanet, a company that helped launch the Online Learning revolution and grew to reach millions of people in over 150 countries. As a champion for learning transformation for over 3three decades, Alan served Pennsylvania’s Governor on the Higher Education Commission, was a Board of Trustees member at Dickinson College and Harrisburg University, and served as Wharton’s Entrepreneur-In-Residence to help nurture new startups to improve education outcomes.