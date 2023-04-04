Skip to Main Content
How Top Organizations Develop Leaders
How Top Organizations Develop Leaders
As our expectations of leaders have expanded, so, too, must the way we develop those leaders.
How are top performing organizations meeting this challenge, and what can we learn from their example? That is the question a new Harvard Business Review Analytic Services report, sponsored by Torch, sets out to answer. It explores how leadership development is evolving as a whole, and distills best practices from organizations that are achieving desired results from their programs.
In this webinar, we’ll walk you through the top takeaways from the research, and facilitate an expert discussion on the findings and how to start putting them into action.
Attend the webinar to learn:
- How leadership development is evolving
- What are the best practices from leading organizations
- How to address common leadership development challenges
Apr 4, 2023 02:00 PM in
Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Speakers
Elizabeth Weingarten
Head of Behavioral Science Insights
Torch
Cameron Yarbrough
CEO and Co-Founder
Torch
Cynthia Burks
Board Director, Advisor, Former CHRO
Bindu Garapaty, PSYD
VP Talent and Inclusion, Diversity, & Equity
Impossible Foods
Topic: How Top Organizations Develop Leaders

Webinar Speakers Elizabeth Weingarten (Head of Behavioral Science Insights @Torch) Cameron Yarbrough (CEO and Co-Founder @Torch) Cynthia Burks (Board Director, Advisor, Former CHRO ) Bindu Garapaty, PSYD (VP Talent and Inclusion, Diversity, & Equity @Impossible Foods)
