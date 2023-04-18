Skip to Main Content
Journey to the LearningElite: A Deep Dive Into CLO's Prestigious Awards Program + Insights for Your Application
Journey to the LearningElite: A Deep Dive Into CLO's Prestigious Awards Program + Insights for Your Application
Have you ever thought about applying for Chief Learning Officer’s prestigious LearningElite Awards program? Have you applied in the past, and now you're looking for advice to strengthen your 2023 application?
The LearningElite program honors the best organizations for learning and development. For more than a decade, this robust, peer-reviewed ranking and benchmarking program has recognized those organizations that employ exemplary workforce development strategies that deliver significant business results. Developed under the guidance of a group of chief learning officers and senior learning and development practitioners, the LearningElite program utilizes best practices in evaluation to rank the best organizations based on their impact, size and industries served. A comprehensive evaluation of learning and development, the LearningElite also recognizes individual companies for their efforts in functional areas, including leadership development, use of technology, executive buy-in, and content development and delivery, among others.
Join this panel of CLO LearningElite Award winners, facilitated by CLO Managing Editor Liz Loutfi, to learn more about the awards submission process and essentials for crafting a strong application, as well as gain advice and insights from those who have placed among the top 5 winning organizations in the past few years.
Apr 18, 2023 12:00 PM
Eastern Time (US and Canada)
