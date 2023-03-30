Skip to Main Content
6 Essential Skills Your Team Needs To Succeed
6 Essential Skills Your Team Needs To Succeed
At Section4, we've partnered with more than 150 companies to develop and retain high performers. We've found that successful L&D programs share one characteristic: FOCUS. When employees are presented with too many courses, they simply don't engage with them. Completion rates are low and impact to the business is zero. Instead, we recommend focusing on 5–10 skills that are essential to your company's success.
But what should those skills be?
We surveyed 10,000 high performers to find out what they want to learn in 2023 and in this webinar we reveal what they said.
Learning Outcomes:
• The six skills that high performers say they need to be successful.
• How to get current and future high performers (your busiest employees) to engage in learning.
• Why transforming ICs and managers into high performers has outsized impact and ROI for your business.
Mar 30, 2023 12:00 PM in
Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Speakers
Taylor Malmsheimer
VP, Strategy
@
Section4
Taylor created Section4’s initial sprint and membership experiences and now works across teams to identify new opportunities to drive value for Section4 customers. Before Section4, Taylor led a client strategy team at business-intelligence firm L2, delivering strategic recommendations to senior leaders at brands like P&G, Unilever, and Nike. She is a proud graduate of Dartmouth College.
Greg Shove
CEO
@
Section4
Prior to Section4, Greg founded five companies resulting in three exits (two of which were over $100M—2Market to AOL, SocialChorus to Sumeru Equity Partners). He is a hybrid Canadian (believes in a level playing field), British (does not quit), and American (dreams of something better). He is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario and Stanford Graduate School of Business.
Topic: 6 Essential Skills Your Team Needs To Succeed

At Section4, we've partnered with more than 150 companies to develop and retain high performers. We've found that successful L&D programs share one characteristic: FOCUS. When employees are presented with too many courses, they simply don't engage with them. Completion rates are low and impact to the business is zero. Instead, we recommend focusing on 5–10 skills that are essential to your company's success.

But what should those skills be?

We surveyed 10,000 high performers to find out what they want to learn in 2023 and in this webinar we reveal what they said.

Learning Outcomes:
• The six skills that high performers say they need to be successful.
• How to get current and future high performers (your busiest employees) to engage in learning.
• Why transforming ICs and managers into high performers has outsized impact and ROI for your business.

Webinar Speakers Taylor Malmsheimer (VP, Strategy @Section4) Taylor created Section4's initial sprint and membership experiences and now works across teams to identify new opportunities to drive value for Section4 customers. Before Section4, Taylor led a client strategy team at business-intelligence firm L2, delivering strategic recommendations to senior leaders at brands like P&G, Unilever, and Nike. She is a proud graduate of Dartmouth College. Greg Shove (CEO @Section4) Prior to Section4, Greg founded five companies resulting in three exits (two of which were over $100M—2Market to AOL, SocialChorus to Sumeru Equity Partners). He is a hybrid Canadian (believes in a level playing field), British (does not quit), and American (dreams of something better). He is a graduate of the University of Western Ontario and Stanford Graduate School of Business.
