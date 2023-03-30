Description

At Section4, we've partnered with more than 150 companies to develop and retain high performers. We've found that successful L&D programs share one characteristic: FOCUS. When employees are presented with too many courses, they simply don't engage with them. Completion rates are low and impact to the business is zero. Instead, we recommend focusing on 5–10 skills that are essential to your company's success.



But what should those skills be?



We surveyed 10,000 high performers to find out what they want to learn in 2023 and in this webinar we reveal what they said.



Learning Outcomes:

• The six skills that high performers say they need to be successful.



• How to get current and future high performers (your busiest employees) to engage in learning.



• Why transforming ICs and managers into high performers has outsized impact and ROI for your business.