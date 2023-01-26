Description

Why are we all so busy but feel like nothing gets done? Unproductive meetings, endless emails, and reports-for-the-sake-of-reporting aren’t the definition of meaningful work—they’re the result of complexity. Complexity is killing companies’ ability to innovate and adapt, and simplicity is fast becoming the competitive advantage of our time.



With the rise of remote and hybrid roles, employees are over relying on meetings and emails to feel connected and ensure clear communication. Now is the time to eliminate this unnecessary complexity so you can become more productive, efficient, and innovative again.



In this webinar, CEO and TED-talk veteran Lisa Bodell will discuss way to eradicate complexity and get back to meaningful work. Get the techniques used by Netflix, Google, Pfizer and others to save time, kill rules, and boost productivity. By killing complexity, you’ll increase customer trust, staff retention, and innovate faster.



In this webinar, Lisa will discuss:



● Why simplification is the competitive advantage of our time.



● How to recognize which activities are time-sucks and which create lasting value.



● Practical and effective tools that enable employees to make simplification a habit.



● Critical, easy steps leaders can take to “set the tone” for simplicity.