Talent Transformation: The Role of Learning in the Drive To Develop, Engage, and Retain
How can we attract, develop, engage, and retain our people? How does learning fit into the modern talent ecosystem? And, what are the learning touchpoints and pillars that really matter? Last year we brought together some of our most innovative L&D leaders to answer these questions. And together we developed a picture of the core touchpoints that we can use to drive talent transformation.

Join Andrew Joly, Director of Strategic Design, and Ella Richardson, Global Head of Consulting & Experience Design, as they share our findings, and challenge and explore the critical learning pillars for talent.

Key areas we’ll explore include:
● The career concept and talent
● Critical touchpoints
● Learning blends and learner pathways
● Onboarding to reskilling
● Capability mapping
● Hybrid, virtual and IRL

Mar 28, 2023 12:00 PM in Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Andrew Joly
Director of Strategic Design @GP Strategies
As Director of Strategic Design, Andrew leads the consulting faculty at GP Strategies Learning Experience, which is at the frontline of digital learning and learning innovation in practice. He focuses on his personal passion: how technology-enabled learning experiences and communication blends can transform behaviors and performance in the workplace. Andrew has a passion for exploring how new modes and strategies for learning and connection can make a real difference to people, teams, and global organizations today.

