Description

How can we attract, develop, engage, and retain our people? How does learning fit into the modern talent ecosystem? And, what are the learning touchpoints and pillars that really matter? Last year we brought together some of our most innovative L&D leaders to answer these questions. And together we developed a picture of the core touchpoints that we can use to drive talent transformation.



Join Andrew Joly, Director of Strategic Design, and Ella Richardson, Global Head of Consulting & Experience Design, as they share our findings, and challenge and explore the critical learning pillars for talent.



Key areas we’ll explore include:

● The career concept and talent

● Critical touchpoints

● Learning blends and learner pathways

● Onboarding to reskilling

● Capability mapping

● Hybrid, virtual and IRL



Register today and hear the latest thinking for setting your business up for future success.