Description

In today’s environment, L&D teams are often tasked with accomplishing more, with fewer resources. Nearly every organization needs to cut costs, yet training is still a necessity, for both mandatory topics, and retaining and investing in talent. Investing in off-the-shelf content can help L&D do more with less, but it can be hard to decide when it’s best to buy.



In this webinar, Ashley Brown, Senior Customer Success Manager, will cover some common questions (and answers!) that emerge when developing a buy vs build strategy in L&D. This webinar will help you develop the best plan for your organization, based on your learner needs and company capabilities.



Today we will go over:

• What types of training are best to build vs. purchase off the shelf?

• What content areas can (and perhaps should) be purchased off the shelf?

• Key questions to ask when making a buy vs. build decision.

• Benefits of investing in off-the-shelf content.

• Are buying or building our only two options?