National Prayer for Dobbs Supreme Court case to overturn Roe v. Wade
Join Catholic, Orthodox, and Protestant Christians across the country coming together online to pray for the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case.
This is the case that could could overturn Roe v. Wade—the Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal in all 50 states.
This historic online gathering will bring together Christians across denominations. Together, we will pray for a just outcome that protects millions of preborn babies and their mothers.
Jesus says, “where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them” (Mt 18:20).
Join us!
Nov 18, 2021 08:00 PM in
Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Disclaimer: Please share this invitation to join this national event with your community. Anyone who wishes to join this webinar must register. No individual, entity, or member of the press is authorized to record, reproduce, or redistribute any contents included within this webinar without prior written consent from Family Research Council, Alliance Defending Freedom, and United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.
Metropolitan Tikhon, Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the USA
Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann, Chairman of the USCCB’s Committee on Pro-Life Activities
Benjamin Watson, Pro-Life Activist and Former NFL Player
Tony Evans, Senior Pastor Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship
Mother Agnes Mary Donovan
