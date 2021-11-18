Description

Join Catholic, Orthodox, and Protestant Christians across the country coming together online to pray for the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case.



This is the case that could could overturn Roe v. Wade—the Supreme Court decision that made abortion legal in all 50 states.



This historic online gathering will bring together Christians across denominations. Together, we will pray for a just outcome that protects millions of preborn babies and their mothers.



Jesus says, “where two or three are gathered together in my name, there am I in the midst of them” (Mt 18:20).



Join us!