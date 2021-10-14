Description

Abortion takes the lives of over 600,000 babies per year in the United States. The upcoming Supreme Court case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, is our greatest opportunity in a generation to change that.



Join with Christians across the country – Catholic and Protestant – to unite in prayer and fasting for a just decision in the Dobbs case. At this webinar, you will hear from national faith leaders and legal experts on:



• Why Dobbs is important-from both a legal and a biblical perspective;

• Why Christians are joining across the country to pray and fast;

• How you can get involved and encourage others to get involved.



All registrants will receive the recording, as well as periodic updates on the initiative. (You can unsubscribe at any time.)