Prayer for Dobbs Supreme Court case to overturn Roe v. Wade
Abortion takes the lives of over 600,000 babies per year in the United States. The upcoming Supreme Court case, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, is our greatest opportunity in a generation to change that.
Join with Christians across the country – Catholic and Protestant – to unite in prayer and fasting for a just decision in the Dobbs case. At this webinar, you will hear from national faith leaders and legal experts on:
• Why Dobbs is important-from both a legal and a biblical perspective;
• Why Christians are joining across the country to pray and fast;
• How you can get involved and encourage others to get involved.
All registrants will receive the recording, as well as periodic updates on the initiative. (You can unsubscribe at any time.)
Oct 14, 2021 02:00 PM in
Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Hi there, You are invited to a Zoom webinar. When: Oct 14, 2021 02:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Topic: Prayer for Dobbs Supreme Court case to overturn Roe v. Wade Register in advance for this webinar: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GkO2ocaOS8ea-lakYM4FGg After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. ---------- Webinar Speakers Mary Szoch* (Director of the Center for Human Dignity, Family Research Council ) David Closson* (Director of the Center for Biblical Worldview, Family Research Council ) Most Reverend Joseph F. Naumann* (Archbishop of Kansas City; Chair, Committee on Pro-Life Activities, U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops ) Dr. Albert Mohler* (President, The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary ) Kat Talalas* (Assistant Director for Pro-Life Communications, USCCB Secretariat of Pro-Life Activities ) Bishop Vincent Mathews* (Missions President for the Church of God in Christ (COGIC) ) Kevin Theriot, J.D.* (Senior Counsel and Vice President of the Center for Life with Alliance Defending Freedom ) Adam W. Greenway* (President, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary )
